Riley Flemington wins gold at Pan Am U20 Championship

Tony Sommers

19-year-old Oakville native Riley Flemington brought home gold this weekend after placing first with a time of 3:50.70 in the 1,500m men’s finals at the Pan Am U20 Championships held in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Flemington got into running track in Grade 7 and always participated in the track and cross-county events that his school hosted. As his passion for track grew, he joined the Oakville Renegades Track Club (formally the Oakville Legion Track & Field Club).

“I had the goal to make the U20 Pan Am team since the start of the year and found out I was going in June on the selection date,” says Flemington, “I am super grateful for the opportunity from Athletics Canada to compete at my second international competition and get to represent Canada.”

Flemington first represented Canada last year at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships where he placed 38th in the 800m and placed 9th in the 4x400 metres relay.

“Bringing home gold in the 1500m wouldn't have been possible without the preparation and support from my coach Kevin Sullivan," commented Flemington on his recent gold medal win, "Having my parents in the stand to witness me winning gold was an unreal experience and couldn't have done it without them.”