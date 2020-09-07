September 2020 is Bike Month

× Expand Josh Nuttall on Unsplash

It's Bike Month in Oakville! The COVID-19 pandemic postponed Bike Month from June to September. The delay provided the town with the opportunity to get creative and think of new ways to celebrate cycling in our community.

Bike Month is an opportunity for people to try riding a bike for the first time, learn new skills, or simply have fun and connect with nature. It’s a time to rekindle the youthful magic of exploring your neighbourhood by bike and sharing that joy with the next generation of bike riders.

Bike Month 2020 is going to be a little different from previous years, but there are still plenty of opportunities to get outside, be healthy, and ride a bike through Oakville’s hundreds of kilometres of cycle paths and trails.

The celebration gets rolling with a series of free cycling webinars, including Safe Cycling 101 for School-Aged Children, Basic Bike Maintenance, Family Biking and more.

Register at Bike Month Events in Oakville.

This webinar will guide you through everything you need to know about biking with children, from biking while pregnant, riding with young kids on your bike and teaching children to ride on their own for the first time.

Thursday, September 10th from 6:00pm to 7:00pm

This webinar will guide you through everything you need to know about biking with confidence.

Sunday, September 13th from 11:00am to 12:00pm

Participants will be guided through the basics of maintaining a bicycle.

Thursday, September 17th from 6:00pm to 7:00pm

This webinar will guide you through everything you need to know about biking with confidence.

Tuesday, September 22nd from 10:00am to 11:00am

Learn about your rights and responsibilities when interacting with others on the road in this interactive quiz-style workshop.

Thursday, September 24th from 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Participants will be guided through the basics of maintaining a bicycle. Topics include: safety checks, assessing air pressure and flat tires, tightening your brakes, lubing your chain, and ensuring your bike is the right fit.

Tuesday, September 29th from 10:00am to 11:00am

Dozens of other events are being planned that centre around having fun, gaining practical experience and knowledge, and getting some exercise with pedal power.

There is also a simple guide for organizing a virtual or contact-free event of your own.