Sheridan Bruins induct three new members to Hall of Fame 2022

The Sheridan Athletics and Recreation department have announced the 2022 induction class of the Sheridan Bruins Hall of Fame.

For this year, three individuals have been chosen, including Jackie Tervit (Athlete), Bryan Harris (Athlete) and Tony Silvestri (Legacy) set to be inducted during the annual Homecoming Weekend at the Trafalgar Campus on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Jackie Tervit: Soccer

A student in Sheridan's first Animation 4-year degree graduating class, Jackie was a pivotal central midfielder who dominated the middle of the pitch.

Integral to the growth when the program had just returned, her leadership and outstanding skills were apparent to coaches around the province.

After a seven-year hiatus from OCAA soccer, Sheridan's program gained immediate credibility because Jackie wore the double-blue.

Jackie left her mark at Sheridan by graduating and leading the program to two OCAA medals. Now a career animator in Toronto, Jackie is a cornerstone of Sheridan's soccer history.

Bryan Harris: Basketball

Bryan Harris came to the Bruins from the storied Morningstar Secondary School program in Malton and had an immediate impact on the program.

Harris became a starting point guard as a freshman, and then lead the double-blue in two championship seasons, winning OCAA Gold in 1998 and 1999, when he was named MVP of the Ontario Championship Tournament.

Bryan graduated from Correctional Worker program and General Arts & Science program and served many years as an Educational Assistant in Peel.

Tony Silvestri, Legacy: Soccer Athlete, Coach, Builder

Only the second individual ever recognized in the category of "Legacy Bruin", Tony Silvestri came to Sheridan as a decorated soccer star, and helped rejuvenate a dormant Bruin program. In 2002/03, he was awarded the Athlete of the Year. After a devastating knee injury, Tony transitioned to become an assistant coach, and then the head coach just one year later.

As a coach, he won numerous Coach of the Year awards, and lead the team to three medals. He eventually became the Facility Coordinator at the newly built Davis gymnasium and helped to re-establish the double-blue culture at that facility. As a Legacy Bruin, Tony is being inducted as an Athlete, Coach, and Builder.

The Sheridan Bruins Hall of Fame was established in 2000. You can learn more about this year's three inductees online here.