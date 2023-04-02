Sisters capture wins in athletic championships at York

Bruce Burton Sisters Rosie and Freya White

A group of Oakville athletes have been training for the upcoming school track and field meets most of the winter.

Six of them decided to try out their newly-learned skills at the Athletics Ontario Indoor Rising Stars Championships, held at York University.

Two Pinegrove Public School students and sisters Rosalie and Freya White won the ultimate prizes, finishing first in an event.

Rosalie White, eight years old, received comments from the race walk judges, that she had the best form of all of those contesting the event and capturing gold in 3:02.1 . Earlier, she had finish seventh in the Under-10 girls 60 metre, taking home a new personal record (P.R.) of 11.38 seconds. Her previous best, et in December, was 11.71 seconds.

Sister Freya, 10, had a considerably more intricate day, taking part in the Under-12 girls Tetrathlon (60-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 metres), which is based on point values for the performance in each element. She pla d first overall with 617 points and was able to claim three P.R.s from the day. The onl part, not a P.R., was the hurdles, having set a P.R. of 12.52 seconds the day before while finishing seventh. r hurdle time for the Tetrathlon was 12.67 seconds.

Nine-year-old twins Gwen and Grace Miller finished fifth and sixth in the Under-12 girls shot put, with distances of 3.01 metres and 2.71metres for P.R.s.

Kinley Barger, age10, was seventh of 16 entries in the Under-12 1000 meters, with a time of 4:09.07.

Julia Paterson arrived too late for her Under-10 shot put, but she ran the second leg of the Under-12 4x200m relay with Freya, Grace, and Gwen to place sixth.

This meet marks the end of the competitive indoor season for the Oakville Track and Field Club, as they now look to warmer weather to move outdoors to their Summer home at Garth Webb Secondary School and some more events to learn.