Oakville Weekly Sports Round-Up November 14th - 20th

All good things must end, and for the Loyola Hawks Senior girls' basketball team, their fairytale season came to a screeching halt in the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference Final against Hamilton's Cathedral (10-0).

In a match-up of two undefeated squads, it was inevitable that one team's streak was going to have to come to an end, and this time around, it was the 8-0 Loyola Hawks who had to face the music.

Loyola rushed out to a 14-9 lead to close out the first quarter on the back of a dominant interior performance from Nuju Ubose, who put up 9 in the first quarter.

That's when tired legs began to set in for the Hawks, and by the time the first half the tides had turned. Cathedral took a 28-22 lead into the break. Cathedral's Keira Daly took 11 points into the changing room.

In the second half, Cathedral raced out to a big lead, outscoring the Hawks 18-5 in the 3rd quarter and 14-7 in the 4th, making it a 62-33 final for

Keira Daly finished the day with 26 points, while Nicole Daly finished with 12. Meanwhile, the Hawks' top scorers were Ubose with 11 and Nikolina Rupcich with 10.

Head Coach James Mojica was positive after the game stating, "that's a fantastic team we were playing, definitely the toughest competition we've played all year."

He praised the Gaels for their ruthlessness around the basket, "the way that they're able to finish around the hoop is impressive."

Now that the season is over for the Hawks, they will have a chance to rest up and take some time off before they reset their focus on next season with the return of a strong core.

"We're really happy that we'll have 7 of our top 8 back again for next year".

Cathedral will play at the OFSAA AAA Tournament at St. Anne's Catholic Secondary in Windsor later this week.

Elsewhere in high school sports, Oakville Trafalgar Advanced in their GHAC Semi-Final against Bishop Reding, winning 3 (25,20,12,27,15) - 2 (19,25,25,25,8) over the Royals.

OJHL

× OJHL N/W Division GP W L T OTL PTS GF GA PIM HOME AWAY Collingwood 22 19 2 0 1 39 101 50 304 9-0-0-0 10-2-0-1 Burlington 26 18 6 1 1 38 140 84 290 8-4-1-0 10-2-0-1 Milton 24 16 5 1 2 35 90 64 462 7-4-0-1 9-1-1-1 Pickering 25 15 9 1 0 31 75 66 440 6-4-1-0 9-5-0-0 Georgetown 22 14 6 1 1 30 80 62 309 8-5-0-0 6-1-1-1 Aurora 25 12 9 1 3 28 104 87 377 5-6-0-3 7-3-1-0 Stouffville 26 10 12 1 3 24 85 106 296 8-2-1-1 2-10-0-2 Markham 24 7 10 0 7 21 79 123 367 4-4-0-3 3-6-0-4 Oakville 22 6 15 0 1 13 53 97 497 4-10-0-0 2-5-0-1 Brantford 28 4 22 0 2 10 54 124 574 1-12-0-0 3-10-0-2

Oakville Blades Results

November 12th

Oakville Blades 2 - Toronto Patriots 3

November 18th

Aurora Tigers 5 - Oakville Blades 0

November 19th

Markham 2 - Oakville 3

Oakville Blades Upcoming

November 22nd

Milton Menace at Oakville Blades

November 25th

Brantford 99ers at Oakville Blades

November 27th

Oakville Blades at St. Michaels Majors