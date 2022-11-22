Oakville Weekly Sports Round-Up November 14th - 20th

Pierce Lang
Keira Daly putting another nail in Loyola's coffin.
The Hawks can only watch in disbelief as Daly notched yet another of her 26 points on the day.
All good things must end, and for the Loyola Hawks Senior girls' basketball team, their fairytale season came to a screeching halt in the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference Final against Hamilton's Cathedral (10-0).
In a match-up of two undefeated squads, it was inevitable that one team's streak was going to have to come to an end, and this time around, it was the 8-0 Loyola Hawks who had to face the music.
Loyola rushed out to a 14-9 lead to close out the first quarter on the back of a dominant interior performance from Nuju Ubose, who put up 9 in the first quarter.
That's when tired legs began to set in for the Hawks, and by the time the first half the tides had turned. Cathedral took a 28-22 lead into the break. Cathedral's Keira Daly took 11 points into the changing room.
In the second half, Cathedral raced out to a big lead, outscoring the Hawks 18-5 in the 3rd quarter and 14-7 in the 4th, making it a 62-33 final for
Keira Daly finished the day with 26 points, while Nicole Daly finished with 12. Meanwhile, the Hawks' top scorers were Ubose with 11 and Nikolina Rupcich with 10.
Head Coach James Mojica was positive after the game stating, "that's a fantastic team we were playing, definitely the toughest competition we've played all year."
He praised the Gaels for their ruthlessness around the basket, "the way that they're able to finish around the hoop is impressive."
Now that the season is over for the Hawks, they will have a chance to rest up and take some time off before they reset their focus on next season with the return of a strong core.
"We're really happy that we'll have 7 of our top 8 back again for next year".
Cathedral will play at the OFSAA AAA Tournament at St. Anne's Catholic Secondary in Windsor later this week.
Elsewhere in high school sports, Oakville Trafalgar Advanced in their GHAC Semi-Final against Bishop Reding, winning 3 (25,20,12,27,15) - 2 (19,25,25,25,8) over the Royals.
OJHL
Oakville Blades Results
November 12th
Oakville Blades 2 - Toronto Patriots 3
November 18th
Aurora Tigers 5 - Oakville Blades 0
November 19th
Markham 2 - Oakville 3
Oakville Blades Upcoming
November 22nd
Milton Menace at Oakville Blades
November 25th
Brantford 99ers at Oakville Blades
November 27th
Oakville Blades at St. Michaels Majors