St. Thomas Aquinas long jumper captures gold

Meta Konijn sails to a new personal record

After finishing eighth at last June's Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) Track and Field Championships, St. Thomas Aquinas student Meta Konijn decided to expand her horizons. She started regular training with the Oakville Track and Field Club a month ago.

With the fourth annual Fall Field Fest offering events in her specialty, she took the opportunity to "test the waters" and entered the two horizontal jump events.

In the under-16 girls' long jump, she kept everyone in suspense, waiting until her final attempt to record a new personal record of 4.46m and capture the gold medal.

In the triple jump, an event that took her to the OFSAA final in her first year of competition, she had to contend with the clouds opening up and giving everyone a second shower of the day.

Although short of her OFSAA performance, she still managed to make it two-for-two in the gold medal department, capturing her second win of the day.

There is the possibility of a meet in Welland in October for field events only, which will mark the end of the local Club's outdoor campaign for 2022, but they will be going indoors in late October, readying themselves for a busy indoor season.