St. Thomas Aquinas win Tier II Junior football title

After 16 months off from extracurricular sports, Coach Rinaldo Taraschi had his work cut out to revive the St. Thomas Aquinas (STA) Junior Boys Football program this year. The 2021 season began with a tough start, and after going 0-3 to kick things off the boys in black and silver got on a real roll and were playing the best football of the season at the end of the year.

“It kind of all just came into stride,” exclaims Rinaldo.

Once the playoffs rolled around, STA was in fine form and in the end, it was Georgetown’s Christ The King (CTK) who was waiting for them in the Halton Catholic Athletic Association Junior Football Final.

After finishing the first quarter deadlocked, things broke open in the 2nd, with Aquinas scoring a touchdown through Quarterback Benjamin Wdowczyk. The Raiders then hit a field goal to provide a small cushion to their lead, making it 10-0 heading into the half.

Coming back after the break, CTK were able to get themselves on the board, getting themselves within 2 points after a converted Touchdown and then a Rouge. The 4th quarter was tense, and neither team managed to score.

On the last drive of the game, with time ticking down and only needing only a field goal to win, Christ the King was marching their way into the Aquinas end. The Raiders defence stepped up and sacked the Georgetown quarterback, simultaneously stripping the ball; Jordan Andrumachi dove onto the loose ball and recovered the fumble.

“They had a long season as well, they worked hard to get to the championship, and it was a close game, big credit to them as well; it’s hard on a program to play for three months.”