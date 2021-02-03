Stick and puck times now available at Trafalgar Park outdoor rink

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

Trafalgar Park Community Centre's outdoor ice rink is now allowing for a limited number of local residents to sign up for pre-booked stick and puck sessions.

The Trafalgar Park outdoor rink has been open for outdoor skating since the beginning of the shutdown measures in late December 2020, but moved to a required reservation system online two weeks ago. The new stick and puck time slots began as an offering yesterday, February 2, 2021.

Stick and puck allows for the use of hockey sticks and pucks on the ice, but gameplay and sharing equipment with those outside your own household are still prohibited. The town of Oakville says, "Staff will monitor to ensure physical distancing measures are followed."

A town statement also says that "No game play or scrimmages are permitted." This means while you can use hockey sticks, actual hockey games are still not allowed.

These stick and puck sessions last for 45 minutes each and are separate from the outdoor skating sessions also being offered at the Trafalgar Park outdoor rink. Another important note is there is no equipment available for rentals on site; all skates, sticks and pucks must be brought from home.

The Trafalgar Park outdoor rink is Oakville's first (and currently only) refrigerated ice rink. Operations on the rink are weather permitting.

Bookings and more information about the rink is available directly from the Town of Oakville.