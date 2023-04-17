James Juhasz qualifies for Team Canada sailing nomination

× Expand James Juhasz Oakville competitive sailor James Juhasz is currently training in Malta.

From April 3 to 8, the Princess Sofia Regatta occurred in Mallorca, Spain. This event is a qualifier for the 2023 Sailing World Championships, the 2023 Pan-Am Games, and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games test event.

The 2023 Sailing World Championships will be held at The Hague, Netherlands, from August 11th-20th, which will be everyone's first shot at qualifying for the actual Paris 2024 Olympics.

Oakville sailor Liam Bruce is on the right course for his Olympic Sailing ambitions.

James Juhasz finished 86th in the International Laser class. James thus wins a nomination to the national team as qualifications continue. Liam Bruce finished 119th.

Martyna Dakowicz competed in Kite Boarding and finished 51st.

Martyna Dakowicz

In other sailing news, Lee Parkhill finished 7th at the Sunfish United States National Championships at Midwinters in Florida.

The Oakville Yacht Squadron sailor was proud to have the chance to test himself against top-level opponents. "This week was a great opportunity to throw ourselves right back in the deep end of a very competitive fleet."