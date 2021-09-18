Terry Fox Run on Sept 19 - are you ready?

This Sunday, Canadians from coast to coast to coast will lace up for the 41st annual Terry Fox Run. While we can’t gather together again this year, Canadians are getting creative and finding new ways to honour Terry Fox’s wish and continue his Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research.

On September 19th you can safely walk, run, bike, hike, swim or donate to someone who is. Run organizers will be at Coronation Park for those who want to drop by to make a donation or buy a t-shirt from 9 to 11 am. 41st Run t-shirts are available, $20 for adult sizes and $15 for children. Run organizers will also be out in the community selling shirts and taking donations on:

Friday, Sept. 17th from 5 pm to 7 pm

Downtown Oakville, Town Square, by the clock

Saturday, Sept. 18th from 10 am to 2 pm

Upper Oakville Shopping Centre - at Eighth Line/Upper Middle Rd

Sunday VIRTUAL RUN DAY, Sept 19th -- participate wherever you are – around your neighbourhood, backyard, around town or just around the block. Visit http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/oakville to register yourself, your family or your team for the virtual run or donate to an Oakville team.

On the run day, share your experience on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with #TryLikeTerry and #TerryFoxOakville. We want to see and celebrate all the great ways Oakvillians are honouring Terry and the 41st anniversary of his Marathon of Hope.