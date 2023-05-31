The Oakville Buzz remain undefeated after five regular season games

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Oakville Buzz are on a roll right now and the vibes around the team are the highest I have seen in a long time.

After the team's win on Sunday, the Buzz improved to a perfect 5-0 and now sit at the top of the OJLL standings.

"Everyone is buying in right now," said Buzz captain Chris Dong. "But we can go further and we can do better."

Even with an undefeated record and at the top spot in the league, the team still knows that the job is not done and there is much more to accomplish this season.

But what have they done so far?

In their five victorious games, the Buzz have shown tremendous displays of teamwork and transitional play on the floor.

Their passes have been crisp and their shots have been from highly dangerous areas that have given them the best chance to put the ball in the net.

They have also gotten great production out of their veteran leaders.

Going into this season, I expected Will Sheehan to be the team's top scorer after a tremendous season last year.

And though Sheehan has produced to about what is expected of him, the Buzz’s best offensive weapon this year has been Xander Derkatz.

After only five games, Derkatz has 11 goals and 18 points which has crushed his point totals from last year where he scored one goal and four assists in five games.

But the players that were expected to lead the team have done just that and more.

Will Sheehan has racked up nine points so far after scoring 96 in 2022, Eddie Qu has scored five points since coming back from suspension, and Brian Jackman has managed to score eight points in only three games.

Everything just seems to be going right for this Buzz team, but the people in that dressing room know that the job is far from done and that the season is far from over.

It is highly unlikely that the team will stay undefeated throughout the season and sweep the playoffs.

But what the Buzz have shown in this undefeated stretch is their ability to grab a lead and hold on to it.

How will they respond in situations where they are down by a couple of goals or have lost a few games in sequence?

I guess we will have to wait and see. The Buzz's next home game is on Wednesday, May 31, against the Orangeville Northmen at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre, starting at 8:00 p.m.

