The Town of Oakville has new guidelines for recreational facilities

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 9 Oakville Town Hall

The Town of Oakville has implemented new guidelines for recreational facilities due to the new vaccine passport mandate.

On September 22nd, the town will require anyone 12 years of age or older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (or have a medical exemption) wait the 14 day period after your second dose in order to enter its facilities.

These facilities include Indoor use of recreation and culture facilities, including arenas, community centres, pools, senior centres, the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, and the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate.

Similar to many other provincial sports organizations, the Town will allow people between the ages of 12-17 who are not fully vaccinated and are participating in organized sports to be able to enter the facility up to October 31 if they show proof of their first vaccine dose and proof of ID.

However, if that person is not fully vaccinated on November 1 2021 they will not be able to participate in their activity.

Individuals who do not have proof of full vaccination will not be able to enter the facility or participate in any of its indoor activities unless they are under 12 years of age or have a medical exemption.

You are able to download your vaccination receipt at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/covid-19-vaccine-booking-support#proof-of-vaccination

Or you can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 905-845-6601.

Before you enter any Town facility that mandates the passport you must also complete a COVID-19 self-assessment and show your proof of full vaccination and a form of government ID.

Once you are inside the facility you must follow all health and safety guidelines which include mask-wearing and physical distancing.

The Town also expects all visitors to respect all individuals in the facility. That includes all visitors, staff and volunteers associated with the town.