Three Oakville Blades to play in OJHL Top Prospects game

The Ontario Junior Hockey League announced the names of the players who will play in this month’s 2022-23 OJHL InStat Top Prospects game during its All-Star Celebration weekend presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario. Playing for Team Danforth - North-West Conference are Oakville Blades' Andrew Brown in defence, and forwards Matthew Wang and Gleb Akimov.

Brown is playing in his second season with the Blades and came up through the Oakville Rangers. Wang started playing for the London Jr. Knights for two seasons, then moved to the Oakville Rangers for his third, and is in his second with the Oakville Blades. This is Akimov's first season as a Blade but he played previously for the Markham Majors, Mississauga Rebels and Toronto Titans.

The games are scheduled for Jan. 13 and 14 in Collingwood, Ont.

The InStat Top Prospects teams are named in honour of former OJHL greas, and current NHL stars Justin Danforth (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Jake Evans (Montreal Canadiens). Six of the Prospects have made commitments to NCAA Division I schools. Two more have signed with teams in the Ontario Hockey League. Players born in 2005 or 2006 are eligible to play in the prospects game.

Team Danforth - North-West Conference

Goal

Nicolas Morvan (Stouffville)

Vlad Visan (Georgetown)

Defence

Cam Eke (Collingwood)

Ryan Harvey (Stouffville)

Noah Cochrane (Georgetown)

Andrew Brown (Oakville)

Vann Williamson (Pickering)

Jack Brauti (Burlington)

Forward

Zack Corte (Stouffville)

Cole Cooksey (Markham)

Ethan Walker (Burlington)

Chase Coughlan (Georgetown)

Kristian Lamanna (Georgetown)

Andrew Vermeulen (Brantford)

Matthew Wang (Oakville)

Marcus Lougheed (Collingwood)

Zachary Benayon (Stouffville)

Antonio Cerqua (Collingwood)

Gleb Akimov (Oakville)

Lucas Digiantommaso (Burlington)

Team Evans - South-East Conference

Goal

Tyler Hodges (Haliburton)

Chris Quizi (Patriots)

Defence

Seth Doney (Caledon)

Jack Seney (North York)

David Green (St. Michael’s)

Lucas Rodriguez (Mississauga)

Graeme MacAuley (Wellington)

Joel Taylor (Cobourg)

Forward

Giacomo Martino (St. Michael’s)

Jack Zilotto (Mississauga)

Carson Hall (Lindsay)

Will Mitchell (Wellington)

Jared Langdon (Wellington)

Jacob Strizzi (North York)

Jack Rimmer (North York)

Jonathan Morello (St. Michael’s)

Luc Malkhassian (Jr. Canadiens)

Alex Laurenza (Jr. Canadiens)

Tommy Karmiris (Cobourg)

Braydon McCallum (Lindsay)

The event’s centrepiece is the OJHL All-star Game set for Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. It will be televised nationally on CHCH as part of the league’s Game of the Week schedule. The game will feature the best players from across the 21-team OJHL as selected by the league’s competition committee.

At 7:30 p.m., the OJHL’s top prospects will clash in the InStat Top Prospects game featuring the OJHL’s top young talent from both OJHL conferences in 2022-23.

All net proceeds from the weekend events will go to the OJHL Foundation, which focuses on delivering the First Assist Program to aid players with mental health and life skills training.

Ticket prices (including HST and fees):

Friday

Advance: $10

Door: $15

Saturday

Advance: $25

Door: $30

Two-day pass

Advance: $25

Door: $35

Tickets are available online or by call the Ticketpro Call Centre (1.888.655.9090)

Weekend schedule

Friday, Jan. 13

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Alumni Game | OJHL vs Collingwood Alumni

7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - OJHL All-Star Skills Competition (HockeyTV)

Saturday, Jan. 14