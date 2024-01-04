Three Oakville Blades named to the OJHL All-Star Game

× Expand (Photo by Jamie Green / OJHL Images)

On Jan. 3, the OJHL announced the rosters for the upcoming all-star game festivities that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. in Collingwood.

Included on the rosters are three players from the Oakville Blades.

The first player is co-captain Sean Clarke, Clarke is in his first year with the Blades after coming over from the Collingwood Blues and is in his final year of junior hockey eligibility.

This season Clarke has put up eight goals, and 28 assists for 36 points in 31 games played. Clarke has also brought his winning experience to his first year as a blade and is a big reason why the team is in a playoff spot.

The second player selected is second-year forward Luke Johnston, Johnston was one of the lone bright spots on last year's Oakville Blades roster. Johnston has continued his play from last season and this season has come on strong by scoring 15 goals, and 21 assists for 36 points in 30 games.

The final Blade announced to the All-Star game is Blades starting goalie and arguably their first-half MVP, goaltender Gavin McCarthy. In 24 games this season, McCarthy has sported an incredible .934 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against-average.

All Blades players will play for the Western Conference.

McCarthy will be splitting the net for the Western Conference with fellow Oakville goaltender Noah Pak of the Collingwood Blues.

Tickets to the event will be available at:

https://collingwoodblues.ticketpro.ca/en/pages/OJHLAllStar2024

Oakville’s next game will be at home on Saturday, Jan. 3rd against the Leamington Flyers.