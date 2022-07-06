Three Oakville natives chosen for the U-18 Canadian mens Rugby Team

× Expand Edgar Pimenta of Unsplash

Oakville Natives Sanad Ibrahim, Brenden Black, and Calum Hayes have been selected by Rugby Canada to compete in the Corendon Rugby Summer Tour that will take place in the Netherlands from July 9-16, 2022.

Sanad Ibrahim is a product of the Oakville Crusaders Rugby Club and a recent graduate of Iroquois Ridge High School and will be attending the University of Waterloo in the fall and has committed to their Rugby team.

Brenden Black is also a member of the Oakville Crusaders and recently graduated from Oakville Trafalgar High School.

Last on our list is Calum Hayes. Calum is also a recent graduate of Oakville Trafalgar High School and spent his developing years playing for the Crusaders like Sanad and Brenden. Next season, Calum will join Sanad in Waterloo to continue his academic and Rugby career.

Canada will compete in this tournament against the USA, Belgium, and host nation the Netherlands.

Canada arrived in the Netherlands two days ago on Monday, July 4 and will play its first match in Amsterdam against Belgium on July 9.

Their second match will be against the USA on July 13, and their third match will be on July 16 against the Netherlands.

All games will be 12 p.m. local time which will be 6 a.m. ET.

"The road back to rugby over the past two years has been challenging for all of us in the Canadian Rugby community," said Doug Branchflower, Manager of Canada's U18 Men's team.

"The patience and perseverance of these young athletes, as well as the many others who participated in the identification and selection process this winter, needs to be recognized."