Top US college golf team recruits Oakville girl

At a signing ceremony arranged online, Nicole Gal accepts a scholarship offer from Ole Miss, The University of Mississipi, whose women's golf team won the 2021 US NCAA Division 1 National Championship.

She is pictured above at the signing table decorated in Ole Miss colours at the Oakville Golf Club with her family, John, Kathryn and Elise.

Nicole plays at the Oakville Golf Club located across Sixteen Mile Creek from the Glen Abbey golf course. Given Ole Miss's record, they are a sought after school for promising golfers, and Nicole is one of three girls to be recruited and awarded scholarships. One of the other two is from New Zealand, and the other from Nashville.

By all accounts, along with her remarkable talent, Nicole is a grounded, down to earth, considerate and thoughtful young lady. She will soon be competing with her friend Katie Cranston and we will be following both of their careers with interest.

Congratulations Nicole.