Town opens first outdoor pool of the season

Lions Pool is part of the Trafalgar Park Community Centre complex in Kerr Village

As the heat increased last week, town staff knew they would be asked when the outdoor pools would open for the summer.

On the weekend, to help people beat the heat, they opened the Lion’s Pool (Felan & Rebecca) by the Trafalgar Park Community Centre in Kerr Village.

The remainder of the town’s outdoor pools are expected to be open for swimmers on Saturday, June 17. The town operates five outdoor pools and five indoor pools.

According to staff, the Lion’s pool is open from 12 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekends. There may be times during operating hours the pool is closed for a short period for maintenance and cleaning. You can call ahead to confirm operating hours.

For single use of the pool, the cost is $5.40 per adult and $4.35 for seniors and children. A summer fun pass is available for children ages 2 to 17 for $42.61, which provides access to drop-ins for swimming, skating, track and sports from June 1 to Sep. 30.

A family pass for 90 days with the same privileges runs between $158.91 to $168.91. A family pass includes up to two adults and five children.

Students over 18 can only purchase a student pass through a community centre and must provide a student ID.

To access the membership passes, you must sign into an account.

Public outdoor pools