Town's sports facilities open for teams and fitness

Today Premier Doug Ford confirmed Halton is listed in the Protect level under the new provincial COVID-19 Response Framework: Keeping Ontario Safe and Open. Under these updated measures, indoor team sport game play and group fitness activities can resume in Oakville.

“We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we work through these updated health and safety protocols,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton. “With numbers of COVID-19 cases still rising, public safety is our top priority.”

Following a three-week temporary pause, indoor team sport game play may resume in town facilities starting Saturday, November 7 with a strict 50-person capacity in each area. Sports groups are encouraged to refer to the Town of Oakville and their community sport organization’s return-to-play health and safety guidelines before resuming play.

Group fitness classes including aquafitness will resume starting Monday, November 9 with the updated 3-metre distancing rule in effect. This 3-metre rule also applies to town-run fitness centres. Facility signage will be updated to reflect the distancing change in these active spaces. Pre-registered drop-in game play activities such as badminton and pickleball will also resume starting Monday.

As the town resumes activities, spaces can be pre-booked at active.oakville.ca. Should a program not be listed, residents are reminded to check back regularly. Activities will be added once they can be safely reintroduced with the new health measures in place.

Residents are encouraged to review the town’s detailed Recreation FAQs on oakville.ca for a complete list of program offerings, current health and safety protocols in place, and to assess comfort levels before pre-booking recreation and culture activities.

The Town of Oakville continues its commitment to health and safety in its current altered programs and services, and is in regular contact with public health authorities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.