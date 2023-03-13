Town supports Oakville Blades' bid for the 2024 Centennial Cup

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Oakville Blades organization will be submitting a bid to host the 2024 Centennial Cup now that the town has approved funding. The motion was put forwarded by former Blade and current Ward 2 Town Councillor Ray Chisholm and Town and Regional Councillor Cathy Duddeck. Council approved its financial commitment in late February.

“I think this is a very high-level program and event that would be wonderful to have in Oakville,” said Chisholm. “It’s going to be an exciting event, and I’m hoping we can facilitate it.”

The provincial-winning Junior A Hockey teams compete in the Centennial Cup, making it the most significant event in Junior A Hockey. Hosting would be a massive win for the town and the Blades organization, as a minimum of 42,500 spectators are anticipated to attend. It would make it the largest hockey event in Oakville's recent history.

The 11-day tournament is scheduled for May 2024, with TSN broadcasting nationally.

The Oakville Blades had been waiting for support from the municipal government since January. Hockey Canada is expected to announce the winning city by the end of March.

According to Hockey Canada, if Oakville were to win the bid, it could cost the town upwards of $5 million.

The motion put forward states that Sixteen-Mile Sports Complex is the ideal location for this event since the facility is able to host all 10 teams comfortably with ample seating for thousands of spectators. The community and surrounding communities has more than enough accommodation space for teams and spectators.

Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, hosts the 2023/2022 Centennial Cup from May 11 to 21.