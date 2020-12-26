The Trafalgar Park outdoor ice rink is staying open

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

There is hope yet for some outdoor fun during the Ontario Provincial lockdown, even though most facilities are closed. Amidst all the closed recreation in Oakville, there is one place that's staying open: one outdoor skating rink.

The town of Oakville confirmed via phone with Oakville News that Trafalgar Park’s outdoor skating rink will be open for use during the shutdown that began today. The Town is following outdoor recreational requirements as per the shutdown requirements and the requirements allow the rink to stay open.

Since the rink is an outdoor rink, it is open from dawn until dusk. The rink may be briefly closed for unscheduled maintenance if the rink needs to be shovelled.

The rinks that are closed down until further notice are:

Bloomfield Park – West Oak Trails

Clearview Park – Clearview

Glenashton Park - Iroquois Ridge

Langtry Park – Glen Abbey (west of Third Line)

Millbank Park - Uptown Core

Nautical Park - South West Oakville

Nottinghill Park – Glen Abbey (east of Third Line)

Sixteen Hollow Park – West Oak Trails

Wallace Park - South Central Oakville

Windrush Park - Glen Abbey (east of Third Line)

You will be able to access the open Trafalgar Park rink on a pre-booked system. This means that you will need to sign up for a spot on a specific day in order to go to the skating rink. (The reason is because the rink only allows a certain number of people on the rink at a time.)

You can book a spot by going to active.oakville.ca and clicking "today’s activities."

The Town also has a plan to hopefully open 15 more ice rinks, weather dependent in January and February of 2021. You will be able to see which locations the ice rinks will be opening at if you go to the town website oakville.ca.

Always remember to abide by appropriate social distancing when outside your home, including using a public facility like this.