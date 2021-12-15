Trafalgar Park outdoor skating rink now open for 2021/22 season

× Expand Town of Oakville

The outdoor skating rink at Trafalgar Park in Oakville is now open for residents. The free-to-use rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, weather permitting, from now until sometime in March 2022.

Schedules for outdoor skating at Trafalgar Park will be available in Active Oakville but registration is not required:

Admission is free and first-come, first-served as space allows.

Capacity limits apply and are subject to change.

Helmets and skates can be rented from the community centre.

Cancellations will be posted on the Town website. Please contact the facility directly for the most up-to-date information.

Standard public skating admission requirements apply, including:

No game play or scrimmages allowed.

The use of sticks and pucks are permitted during designated times only.

Failure to follow the rules may result in ejection.

Please play safely. We welcome skaters of all ages and abilities. Helmets are strongly recommended.

Proof of vaccination, according to the Town of Oakville, is not required to use our outdoor facilities but is required to enter the community centre. The Town recommends people "follow us on social media, or subscribe to the Recreation and Culture newsletter for updates."

Note: On the date of publishing for this story, the Town has announced online that "the rink is closed on December 15 due to unfavourable weather conditions." This closure only applies to today specifically, and is expected to re-open tomorrow, Dec. 16, 2021.