Two Oakville hockey players named to CHL/NHL top prospects game

× Expand Ian Goodall/Goodall Media Calum Ritchie #21 (Ian Goodall/Goodall Media Inc)

On Dec. 12, the names were announced for the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Langley, BC, on Jan. 25, 2023, at the Langley Events Centre.

Two former Oakville Rangers AAA players (both 17-year-olds) were selected to participate: Calum Ritchie (Centre) of the Oshawa Generals and Nick Lardis (Right Wing) of the Peterborough Petes.

The CHL/NHL top prospect's game is an event that will showcase the top 40 players from all three of the WHL (Western Hockey League), OHL (Ontario Hockey League) and QMJHL (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) that are eligible for the 2023 NHL draft.

The game has been a staple of the NHL draft process since its inception in 1996. Players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, John Tavares, and Steven Stamkos participated in the event.

Thomas A. Blakelock HS alumnus Calum Ritchie has been a top prospect for this year's draft all season after scoring at an impressive pace in his rookie season last year with 45 points in 65 games, this season he has improved on that pace by scoring 10 goals and 15 assists, totalling 25 points in 27 games almost a point per game.

Calum was given an “A” level prospect by NHL central scouting earlier in the year, which projects him to be picked in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft.

× Expand David Pickering

Nick Lardis of the Peterborough Petes has had an excellent start to his season and looks to be drafted somewhere in the top three rounds this year.

Lardis opened the eyes of numerous scouts this year with 12 goals and six assists for 18 points in 30 games this season.

He also had an outstanding rookie season last year, recording 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points in 63 games.

Lardis has improved his goal-scoring this year and is on pace to smash his goal-scoring from last season. He is still on pace to score about the same points he did last season.

Lardis was graded as a "B" level prospect by NHL Central Scouting earlier in the year, and that projects him to be a second or third-round pick in this year’s NHL Draft.

2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game ticket information

Fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seat for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM.

Tickets begin at $29.95 plus applicable taxes and fees and are available online, by telephone at 604-882-8800, and in person at the Langley Events Centre ticket office (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and until the end of the first period on Giants game days.)