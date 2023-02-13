Under 11BB Rangers win division undefeated

× Expand Oakville Rangers Soccer Club U 11BB Victory

The Inaugural Winter Classic, which took place in Oakville the weekend before last, was a huge success, with 301 teams participating. A number of Oakville teams were very successful, among them the Rangers U11BB unit, who went undefeated, outscoring their opposition an incredible 24-3 over five games.

Anyone who watches hockey knows that while the goal scoring and assists get a lot of attention, breaking up the opposition's plays, blocking shots and making saves matter just as much in what is truly a team sport. Critical contributions to victory are not recorded on the score sheets; this is clearly a team that knows it, as this picture illustrates!

The Oakville boys were also clearly prolific on the score sheet, though, with Isaac Brunet scoring 6 goals and getting 3 assists, Declan Lambert 5 goals and 4 assists, Stefano Iannace 5 goals and 3 assists, Carson Reissner 2 goals and 2 assists, Karver Kenty 2 goals and an assist, Luke Palalas 2 goals, Dylan Newton-Csotar and Kingston Nourse each with a goal and an assist, Lawrence Ding, Gunnar Rockliffe and Evan Sun each with an assist.

Congratulations to the Oakville Rangers U11BB team on winning their division in the inaugural Oakville Winter Classic tournament.

Would your child enjoy the fun and friendships of the great Canadian game? Oakville Rangers for boys and Oakville Hornets for girls offer the chance to play at any level. Just click Rangers or Hornets to find out more.