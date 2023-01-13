Oakville Under 9 house league team wins tournament

× Expand Oakville Rangers Mark Kindree Oakville Titans

An excited group of Oakville boys won two out of three games on the way to winning the final in the Heartland Dragons Vince Spagnuolo Tournament of Champions. An Under 9 house league team, the boys played their hearts out to become the tournament champions.

Every player contributed, with the goals coming from Matthew Simpson and Benny Menezes. Simpson scored the game-winner in the final in double overtime with a minute left to play. Goalie Benjamin Lucas held off the opposition for the win.

Head Coach Mark Kindree expressed his pride in the whole team, Evan Kloc, Rockwell Ballance, Liam Zhang, Jonathan Qian, Ben Smith, Matthew Simpson, Jack Tomasik, Benjamin Lucas, Matthew Sivric, Pierce Kindree, Jacob Martin, Dylan Maharaj, Dison Woo, Nikolas Krouzkevich, and Benny Menezes.

He also thanked assistant coaches Mark Lucas, Joe Sivric, trainer Derek Martin, and manager Vladimir Krouzkevitch.

Don't let these guys have all the fun: let your son experience the excitement of Canada's game at any level with the Oakville Rangers organization!

Congratulations, Oakville Titans, we are proud of you!