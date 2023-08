Oakville's weekly sports round-up July 24 to 30

× Expand Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Our weekly feature keeps you up to date with all the local teams you want to see. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments who you would like us to keep track of moving forward.

Blue Devils FC

Men’s

Results:

July 30th

Blue Devils FC 3 vs. Electric City FC 2

Upcoming:

August 2nd

Blue Devils FC vs. Scrosoppi FC

August 6th

Blue Devils FC vs. Simcoe County Rovers FC

× Men's League1 Standings W L T PTS GF GA +/- Scrosoppi FC 14 2 0 42 40 15 25 Vaughan Azzurri 11 2 3 36 43 17 26 Blue Devils FC 11 3 3 36 39 18 21 Simcoe County Rovers FC 11 4 1 34 47 21 26 Alliance United FC 9 3 5 32 49 18 31 Guelph United 9 3 5 32 35 18 17 Electric City FC 9 4 4 31 35 16 19 North Toronto Nitros 9 5 3 30 42 27 15 Burlington SC 9 5 3 30 36 27 9 Sigma FC 8 6 3 27 41 34 7 Woodbridge Strikers 6 6 5 23 24 27 -3 Hamilton United 6 6 4 22 30 24 6 FC London 5 6 5 20 22 25 -3 Darby FC 5 8 4 19 25 26 -1 Windsor City FC 6 9 1 19 31 35 -4 ProStars FC 5 8 4 19 27 37 -10 St. Catharines Roma 4 10 2 14 21 41 -20 North Mississauga SC 3 9 4 13 17 32 -15 Master's FA 1 13 2 5 9 38 -29 Unionville Milliken S.C. 1 15 1 4 12 61 -49 BVB IA Waterloo 1 16 0 3 12 80 -68 Men's League1 Standings

Oakville Crusaders

Marshall Team

Results:

July 29th

Oakville Crusaders 77 vs. Vaughan Yeomen 5

× South Division Standings PLD W D L PF PA DIFF PTS Crusaders Rugby Club 10 7 0 3 386 216 170 36 Burlington Centaurs 10 6 0 4 362 205 157 34 Toronto Nomads 10 1 1 8 174 371 -197 11 Vaughan Yeomen 10 1 0 9 131 483 -352 5 South Division Standings

Tru Women league

Results:

July 29th

Oakville Crusaders 24 vs. Waterloo County 2XV 12

× TRU Woman's West Division PLD W D L PF PA DIFF PTS Brampton Beavers 8 5 0 3 295 104 191 26 Barrie RFC 8 5 0 3 264 156 108 26 Crusaders Rugby Club 8 4 0 4 235 260 -25 21 Mississauga Blues 8 4 0 4 189 269 -80 19 Waterloo County 2XV 8 3 0 5 170 302 -132 17 North Halton 7 1 0 6 177 350 -173 8 TRU West Division Standing

Oakville As Sr. Baseball Team

Results:

July 26th

Oakville A’s vs. Milton Red Sox Postponed

July 28th

Oakville A’s 1 vs. Etobicoke Rangers 11

July 29th

Oakville A’s vs. Milton Red Sox Rain Out

Upcoming:

July 31st

Oakville A's vs. Burlington Brants

August 2nd

Oakville A's vs. Milton Red Sox