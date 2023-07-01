Will Langlois awarded OMHA Wally Scott bursary

× Expand OMHA Will Langlois

When Will Langlois learned about the shortage of basic amenities like blankets during the cold winters in Attawapiskat, he decided to get involved with Hockey Cares.

From there, Langlois led the charge on a local blanket drive and personally delivered his collection. He’s also shining in the classroom while balancing a busy hockey schedule.

As a result of his excellence on and off the ice, Langlois was selected for the Ontario Minor Hockey Association’s (OMHA) Wally Scott bursary as one of two high school graduates from across the province who have made a significant impact in their schools and their communities in the 2022-23 school year.

The bursary is awarded to players in the OMHA who have made an impact through hockey and for their grades and extracurricular activities away from the rink.

The graduate of TA Blakelock will be enrolled in the business real estate program at the University of Guelph next year.

"Will is a great ambassador for the program," said Gary Peesker, the co-founder of Hockey Cares. "He speaks on our behalf at public and events, and he’s demonstrated the whole spirit of the program. He understands the purpose, and he exemplifies everything that we stand for."

Located near James Bay in northern Ontario, visiting the Attawapiskat reserve was an eye-opening experience for the Oakville native.

"I learned a lot about the importance of connections with Indigenous peoples in Canada," said Langlois. "I learned that it’s not only important to give them support with blankets and stuff like that, but it’s mostly about making connections with those people. That’s when you can really make an impact on the issues we see today."

Langlois also assisted his high school hockey team this year and continued charitable initiatives with his Oakville Rangers teammates. He led a coat drive and sold Christmas trees for charity along with the blanket drive.

"One of the goals of the OMHA is developing great people who will become the next generation of leaders. It's impressive to see what our players are doing to make their communities a better place - whether on the ice, in the classroom or through their volunteerism," said Ian Taylor, Executive Director of the OMHA.

"The two recipients chosen this year for the Wally Scott Bursary program are shining examples of what it means to be a student-athlete and good citizen."

The value of the Wally Scott bursary is $1,250.00.