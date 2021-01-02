Winter Cycling Trails are Open in Oakville

As Ontario's province-wide shutdown continues, most recreation options in Oakville remain closed. But there's an activity still running that's unusual for this time of year, normally being saved for summertime.

Three outdoor cycling trails, the Town of Oakville has confirmed, are being kept open for use in these dogs days of winter, being cleared for "snow and other environmental hazards." Cycling and bike riding are great options for residents looking to spend some time outdoors while also participating in a safe, socially distant and individual activity.

"Parks and Open Space teams," according to the Town, "will be clearing select trails for cyclists to enjoy safe biking during the winter months."

Winter biking trails will be open at these three locations:

Crosstown Trail

Tannery Park

Bronte Waterfront Heritage Park

Oakville's website has an interactive trail map for all trails in town, including cycling and hiking, showing both those open and closed. The map can be assessed at this link here.

As a strong safety precaution, cyclists are also warned not to participate in cycling activities after dark.

Learn more about the select outdoor sports and activities being offered by the town of Oakville this winter here.