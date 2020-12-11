Winter Recreation program registration is now open - except aquatics

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

Registration for Oakville's Winter Recreation programs has now opened for activities around town beginning January 2021. The aquatic programs, however, suspended registration less than a day after it opened due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

One day after the registration opened on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, registration for winter aquatics programs next year were suspended and put on hold indefinitely.

"In response to the updated COVID-19 Halton Region Public Health Guidelines for Recreational Water Facilities, provided on December 7, 2020," the town said, "we are delaying registration for winter aquatic programs only to adjust programming accordingly."

Registration for all other winter programs opened as scheduled on Wednesday, December 9 at 7 a.m. and continue to be available online through the town of Oakville's website, viewable here. Those wanting to browse available winter programs online can do that by using Programs Oakville.

Programs under Oakville's "recreation" banner include dozens of programs for children, adults and seniors. Activities range from sports to craft programs to socially distant museum programs and digital arts classes.

All programs subject to ongoing health guidelines in the Red level or better

The town also said, "Please note that programs will be offered while Halton Region remains in provincial Red-Control restrictions, or better. Programs will be cancelled and refunded automatically if Halton Region moves into Grey-Lockdown level restrictions."

This means that if Halton enters the Grey-Lockdown level any time this winter (and as it could happen as early as Friday, December 13 at 3 p.m.) then all programs will be suspended and full refunds will be processed.

As a reminder, all changes to programs and services as a result of new public health guidelines are posted on the town's COVID-19 Information page and as they become available and on the town's social media accounts.