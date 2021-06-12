YMCA of Oakville 50-50 draw finishes June 17

The YMCA of Oakville 50-50 draw kicks off summer and runs until June 17. 50% of the proceeds will go to the winner. The remaining 50% of the proceeds raised ensure everyone in Oakville and Halton Region has access to vital YMCA community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

goodluz - stock.adobe.com Senior woman doing fitness exercises at home through virtual class

“With the pandemic impacting our ability to hold in-person fundraising events, we are thrilled to be able to offer this new and exciting digital opportunity to win a great prize. At the same time, those participating in our 50-50 Draw provide much-needed support to our community and support the YMCA of Oakville in building a strong community.” Kyle Barber, President and CEO, YMCA of Oakville Win big and feel good about supporting the YMCA of Oakville.

It’s a win-win situation for Ontario players. Increase your odds of winning by purchasing more tickets. Tickets will be sold in three bundles: 20 for $20 for 80 for $40 or a whopping 300 raffle tickets for $75 and the YMCA of Oakville 50-50 Draw will close on June 17th at midnight, with the winner being announced on June 18th at 10 am on our website. For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit https://ymcaofoakville.bump5050.com/

This is a raffle licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) where individuals within Ontario can purchase ticket(s) for the opportunity to win 50% of the total money raised through the sale of 50/50 tickets.