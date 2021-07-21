YMCA of Oakville Stage 3 schedule

The YMCA of Oakville is preparing to restart indoor health, fitness and aquatics activities at our Peter Gilgan Family YMCA during Step 3 of the provincial reactivation framework. The YMCA begins its staged reopening on July 21, 2021, with further facilities and programming becoming available on July 26.

YMCA Summer Camps at six locations in Oakville will run including at our Peter Gilgan Family YMCA. Staff will run Outdoor Fitness Classes in the parking lot at 410 Rebecca Street.

As this reopening step unfolds, staff will stage the resumption of in-person, indoor programming that is compatible with the continued operation of all of the activities.

Step 3 YMCA reopening schedule

Effective July 21, 2021

Personal Training clients and Small Group Boot Camp clients will be offered the choice to train indoors on our Wellness Floor with their Trainer or continue outside. This access is included in your purchased registered package.

Aquatics staff will be on location in our pool completing their re-certification requirements in preparation for reopening (no public access July 21-26).

Effective July 26, 2021

Wellness Floor will be set up and available for individual workouts in one-hour blocks, but advance booking using the YMCA mywellness app is required. Up to 25 people will be allowed to use the Wellness Floor at one time. Equipment stations have been spaced three metres apart.

Locker rooms, showers and related selected amenities will also be available for use with physical distancing and maximum occupancy restrictions in place.

Access to swimming pools begins. Aquatic Leadership Courses, Private and Semi-private swim lessons resume. Advanced registration will be open. Staff are currently evaluating additional aquatics programs that may resume during Step 3.

Additional visit information

All visits to the centre must be booked in advance using mywellness app

All visits to the centre should check-in at the South Entrance (behind the building) to avoid the vaccination clinic exiting the lobby

Please keep your visit to a maximum of 60 minutes

Required health guidelines