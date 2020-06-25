Oakville starts Coyote Education and Response Procedure

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Town staff updated council about the ongoing coyote management program on Monday by unveiling their newly developed Coyote Education and Response Procedure. The new procedure addresses community concerns regarding the presence of coyotes and is part of Oakville’s Coyote Response Strategy.

The primary concern is the presence of coyotes in residential neighbourhoods. The Coyote Education and Response Procedure will hopefully provide clear strategies about Oakville’s and partners response to situations involving coyotes.

Mayor Rob Burton said in the meeting: “The Town of Oakville has had a coyote management program in place since 2012 when the Oakville Wildlife Strategy (OWLS) was approved by Council. Coyotes are part of our natural environment and they are here to stay.” (Oakville News first reported on the town’s coyote strategy last summer.)

“The new procedure also creates a better understanding of coyote behaviour,” he continues. “This will help residents to feel safe and understand the appropriate responses to coyote encounters. It also provides protocols for the town when responding to coyotes in residential areas.”

Coyotes are commonly found in urban areas such as Oakville. But coyotes are usually wary animals. They are not considered a significant risk to people.

Intentional and unintentional feeding, however, and allowing pets to roam freely both contribute to coyotes losing their inhibitions towards people and become attracted to residential neighbourhoods.

Coyote Education and Response Procedure Tips

The new Coyote Education and Response Procedure provides best practices to deter coyotes from approaching people and private property, such as:

Reduce food attractants

Never feed or leave food out for a coyote

Remove food sources from yards, including birdseed and fruit that has fallen to the ground

Avoid feeding pets outside. If it is necessary, remove bowls and any leftover food from your yard

Store garbage, compost and pet food in a place coyotes and other wildlife cannot access

Keep garbage in containers with tightfitting lids and place containers curbside in the morning of collection

The procedure also lays out the various responsibilities that the town and other community partners will take to respond to various incidents involving coyotes, such as interaction with pets, presence of dens and pups, unusual aggressive behavior and sick or injured coyotes.

The town’s coyote management plan does not support the use of relocation or removal programs. Removal programs have proven ineffective to reduce coyote populations or address root causes of conflicts. Research shows that coyotes often return to their original location within a short period of time. Transient coyotes looking for a vacant home range will frequently replace relocated ones.

“The co-existence approach to coyotes and other wildlife is based on evidence from wildlife experts,” says Selena Campbell, acting director, Municipal Enforcement Services.

“But it’s also based on proven field experience within local municipalities. With the tools and techniques in our procedure, most negative coyote interactions can be prevented.”

Learn more about Coyotes in Oakville

Along with the new Coyote Education and Response Procedure, the town provides a variety of resources and information to residents.

This includes online wildlife pages on with tips, facts, and a coyote reporting form and mapping feature. There’s also a how-to hazing video, social media awareness campaigns and public information meetings.

The town also posts signage where coyotes are known to be active. These signs have information on what to do if a coyote is encountered. Oakville does not have a source of tracking or counting the coyote population.

Coyotes tend to be more active at dawn and dusk, but it is not unusual to see them during the day. They’re more visible in spring while finding dens and having pups, or when construction or a change in the environment has occurred.

There’s no evidence suggesting there are more coyotes in town because of COVID-19 quieting business. Oakville advisor Jill MacInnes also says “Coyotes may be more noticeable now because more people are at home during the pandemic. But it doesn’t necessarily mean there are more of them.”

Learn more about the new procedures and Oakville’s Coyote Response Strategy online here.

