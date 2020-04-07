Oakville Transit Schedules Changed on April 5th 2020

The Town of Oakville press releases are prepared by various departments.

Oakville Transit administration office is closed to the public until further notice. Additional cleaning and disinfecting treatment of the Oakville Transit fleet has been completed.

Schedule

Effective Sunday, April 5, 2020, Oakville Transit will operate at a modified service level until further notice.

Monday to Friday – Routes 3, 4, 5, 14A and 24 will operate hourly service from approximately 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Most other routes will operate hourly service from approximately 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with some routes providing rush hour only service.

Saturday – Routes 3, 4, 5, 14A and 24 will operate hourly service from approximately 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Most other routes will operate hourly service from approximately 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday – Service will operate hourly service from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To exercise safe social distancing between operator and passenger as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we have implemented these new procedures:

Please board and exit the bus from the rear door. Only customers with personal mobility devices will be permitted to enter and exit from the front door.

We have added a red line on the floor of our buses and blocked off the seats directly behind the operator. We ask that our customers remain behind the red line.

Since customers are boarding from the rear door, no fare payment is required at this time.

Please take transit for essential trips only.

Late Night Service, School Specials, Senior Specials, Oakville Place and Metro charters will not operate.

For specific schedule details, visit the Oakville Transit website.

On Demand service: care-A-van and Home to Hub

We are only accepting bookings for essential travel: medical, pharmacy, grocery, banking and work

Customers and attendants will be asked screening questions at their pick-up location prior to boarding the bus

Companions are restricted from trips at this time

Self-serve bookings by web, app and phone have been suspended until further notice

Trip bookings will only be accepted up to two days in advance

All subscription trips have been cancelled

