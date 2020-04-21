In an Oakville treed area an unknown male was found dead

Chris Heffernan is a Sergeant with the Halton Regional Police Services. He works in Oakville's Criminal Investigations Bureau.

On Monday April 20, 2020 at approximately 6:15 pm, Halton Regional Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen who located a male without vital signs in a treed area west of the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Rosegate way in the Town of Oakville.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, and there were no signs of obvious trauma. There is no concern for public safety as a result of the discovery.

The identity of the male has not been confirmed; however police and the Coroner’s office are investigating a possible identity for the male. The deceased was believed to be in is late 50’s to early 60’s. It is unknown how long the male had been at this location before or after his death.

A post-mortem has been ordered by the Coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Anybody who may have additional information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

