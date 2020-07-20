Oakville will enter Stage 3 on Friday July 24th

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

The town of Oakville will enter Stage 3 of reopening this Friday July 24, 2020 at 12:01am. Oakville begins the last scheduled phase of its reopening along with the rest of Halton and six other regions in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement earlier this afternoon with Deputy Minister and Minister of Health Christine Elliot at Queen’s Park.

“Hundreds of businesses in 24 regions have reopened their doors. This is good news,” says Ford. “It’s a clear sign that we are making steady progress. But we can’t stop, and we won’t rest until all of Ontario gets to Stage 3. We’re all in this together.”

Only the regions of Toronto, Peel (including Mississauga) and Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 as of this Friday. 24 other regions began their Stage 3 reopening last Friday following Ford’s previous announcement.

To the three regions still waiting to move into Stage 3, Ford says “Please be patient. We’ll get there very shortly.”

What it means when Oakville enters Stage 3

The Ontario government allows nearly all businesses and public spaces to reopen in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan. In addition, indoor gatherings up to 50 and outdoor ones up to 100 are permitted.

Some businesses, such as amusement parks, water parks and buffet restaurants, must remain closed even in Stage 3. Other businesses have further restrictions put in place. These include bans on dancing and karaoke in bars and table games in casinos.

Oakville’s new mandatory mask by-law also takes effect this Wednesday the 22nd. There is a list outlining Ontario’s opening plan with the province here, including what businesses are going to open.

More to come in this developing story.

