 Oakville YMCA 2020 Summer Camps Cancelled 

After careful consideration based on the latest COVID-19 developments and recommendations by local and regional health officials, we have decided to cancel our previously scheduled 2020 summer camps in Oakville.

We know this is disappointing news however, we made this decision now to give our families and staff as much notice as possible. All families who have paid camp fees will receive a full refund.

“This decision to cancel summer camp programs is not one we take lightly,” said Kyle Barber, President & CEO, YMCAs of Niagara and Oakville.

“We know how significant the impact of this news is to campers, parents and our staff, but on examination it was clear to us that our current summer camp model does not allow for the recommended social distancing guidelines from health officials.

While this is a significant loss to our community and our operations, we knew it was the only choice at this time.

Our team will continue to explore alternative options for summer programs that do fit in the physical distancing guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and we hope to have more information to share on those options in the coming weeks.”

Refund Process

Families who are registered for summer camps do not need to contact the YMCA to receive their refund, we will process it automatically. Due to the large number of registrations we expect it will take 4-6 weeks to process all summer camp refunds. Families who paid using a credit card will be refunded to that same credit card, all other payment methods will be issued a cheque.

Options for Alternative 2020 Summer Camps

We will continue to closely monitor information from our government and health authorities which will help to inform any decisions we make about the viability of alternative programs this summer. If we do determine that we are able to offer any new summer programming, we will make an announcement at that time. We continue to provide our growing online experiences for children and families via our YMCA at Home channels available at ymcaofoakville.org and ymcaofniagara.org.

Supporting the YMCA

Many families have been impacted financially due to COVID-19 and the effects can be lasting.

As we continue to work to support our community during this time, and beyond the YMCA will continue to rely on the financial support of our community members. If anyone is interested in donating a portion of their camp fees to the YMCA so that we can assist those most in need they can do so online.

