YMCA Wellness Products Drive on June 18

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 8:00 am  ·  0 Comments

Photo credit: Unsplash

The YMCA of Oakville is responding the needs of our community by hosting a Wellness Products Drive on Thursday, June 18. The goal is to assemble 300 wellness kits from the donated items that will be delivered to Youth Out of Care (CAS), isolated seniors, individuals/families living in low in-come neighbourhoods and homeless shelters.

Help us help vulnerable people in our community during these difficult economic times by dropping off some new wellness products at our contact-less curbside drop off.

Wellness Products Needed

We are looking for full size products, travel size will NOT be accepted. All products donated must be new and in the original packaging. If you’re able to donate, here are a list of suggested wellness products most in need:

  • Deodorant

 

  • Face Masks

 

  • Gloves

 

  • Hand sanitizer

 

  • Shampoo

 

  • Soap

 

  • Toilet paper

 

  • Toothpaste

 

How it works

  • Place the products you wish to donate in your trunk

 

  • Pull up into designated contact-less curbside drop off area at the Oakville YMCA and pop your trunk open

 

  • Stay in your vehicle and a volunteer will retrieve the wellness products you wish to donate

 

Our volunteers will deliver these items to our community partners to get them to the people in our community who need them the most.

Date, Time & Location

The date and time of the drive is on Thursday, June 18th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Drop off is at the Oakville YMCA located at 410 Rebecca Street between Dorval Drive and Fourth Line.

YMCA Oakville Location

YMCA Oakville – Click Map for a larger image © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA

 

*In accordance with guidelines from our local health department, our volunteers will be adhering to current social distancing and safety practices.

