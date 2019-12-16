fbpx

Oakville’s Best 2019 Christmas Light Displays

2019 Christmas Light Displays

By

Monday, December 16, 2019 11:30 am  ·  0 Comments

Oakville’s Best 2019 Christmas Light Displays
Bronte Village's official Christmas Tree for 2019 is located in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park (Bronte Road & Ontario Street).

Photo credit: Christopher Dias

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Nolan A Machan

Nolan A Machan

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

A beautiful part of the holiday season are the 2019 Christmas Light Displays. To know where  all of them are is impossible with out the help of our community, since there are new people who truly enjoy preparing spectacular displays. There are more, but this is a great start. Keep sharing.

A holiday tradition in our home is to go for a car ride close to Christmas to see the fun, beautiful and eccentric Christmas light displays. Many of the private homes listed accept donations for charities.

2019 Christmas Light Displays

A couple of street communities pool together in celebration of the holidays with their colourful Christmas lights. This year there appears to be more lights than in the past.

  • Fairway Hills which is off Dorval Drive on the east side just south of Upper Middle Drive (Glen Abbey)
  • Shorewood Drive which is south of Lakeshore Road West the 2nd street west of Dorval Drive

There are also several private home owners that have gone the extra mile. At times the homes on either side also get into the holiday spirit. Here are the areas and streets:

South East Oakville

  1. Lakeshore Road East from Allan to Ford Drive.
  2. Barringham Drive & Argyle
  3. Chartwell Road (north of Lakeshore Road East)
  4. Morrison Heights Drive (south of Lindbrook between Chartwell and Morrison Road)

College Park

  1. Sixth Line from the North Service Road to Upper Middle Drive
  2. 113 McCraney Street West (5:00 PM to 10:00 PM) between Sixth Line and Oxford – This display is by the Jackson Family who raise money for R.O.C.K. Reach Out Centre for Kids and Kelly Shires Foundation. You can donate on-line.

Glen Abbey

  1. Pineway Court off Pilgrims Way

Westmount

  1. Pine Glen Road and Stone Glen Crescent (east of Third Line)
  2. Rosemount Crescent (Third Line & Upper Middle) off Postmaster Drive

West Harbour

  1. Bath Street  off Kerr Street one block north of the lake
111 Solingate Drive

Just one of the air filled displays at 111 Solingate Drive in Bronte. Photo Credit: OakvilleNews.Org

Bronte

  1. Solingate Drive just north of Lakeshore Road in Bronte
  2. Ontario Street off Bronte Road south of Lakeshore Road West and close to Lake Ontario
  3. Sunset Drive south of Bridge Road west of Third Line
  4. Scarsdale Crescent located just at the bend

Coronation Park

  1. Talbot Drive

River Oaks

  1. Sixth Line & Munn’s
  2. Georgian Drive (Oak Park by the Walmart)

Please send us as picture or Tweet to @NewsInOakville,  adding the address so that we can add it to the holiday list. Also, you can add them to the  OakvilleNews.Org – Facebook Group.

Finally, please to drive carefully.

Happy Holidays!

Tags:

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Job Work Middle Eastern Restaurant Vegan Vegetarian
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed