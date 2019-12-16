Oakville’s Best 2019 Christmas Light Displays

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

A beautiful part of the holiday season are the 2019 Christmas Light Displays. To know where all of them are is impossible with out the help of our community, since there are new people who truly enjoy preparing spectacular displays. There are more, but this is a great start. Keep sharing.

A holiday tradition in our home is to go for a car ride close to Christmas to see the fun, beautiful and eccentric Christmas light displays. Many of the private homes listed accept donations for charities.

2019 Christmas Light Displays

A couple of street communities pool together in celebration of the holidays with their colourful Christmas lights. This year there appears to be more lights than in the past.

Fairway Hills which is off Dorval Drive on the east side just south of Upper Middle Drive (Glen Abbey)

Shorewood Drive which is south of Lakeshore Road West the 2nd street west of Dorval Drive

There are also several private home owners that have gone the extra mile. At times the homes on either side also get into the holiday spirit. Here are the areas and streets:

South East Oakville

Lakeshore Road East from Allan to Ford Drive. Barringham Drive & Argyle Chartwell Road (north of Lakeshore Road East) Morrison Heights Drive (south of Lindbrook between Chartwell and Morrison Road)

College Park

Sixth Line from the North Service Road to Upper Middle Drive 113 McCraney Street West (5:00 PM to 10:00 PM) between Sixth Line and Oxford – This display is by the Jackson Family who raise money for R.O.C.K. Reach Out Centre for Kids and Kelly Shires Foundation. You can donate on-line.

Glen Abbey

Pineway Court off Pilgrims Way

Westmount

Pine Glen Road and Stone Glen Crescent (east of Third Line) Rosemount Crescent (Third Line & Upper Middle) off Postmaster Drive

West Harbour

Bath Street off Kerr Street one block north of the lake

Bronte

Solingate Drive just north of Lakeshore Road in Bronte Ontario Street off Bronte Road south of Lakeshore Road West and close to Lake Ontario Sunset Drive south of Bridge Road west of Third Line Scarsdale Crescent located just at the bend

Coronation Park

Talbot Drive

River Oaks

Sixth Line & Munn’s Georgian Drive (Oak Park by the Walmart)

Please send us as picture or Tweet to @NewsInOakville, adding the address so that we can add it to the holiday list. Also, you can add them to the OakvilleNews.Org – Facebook Group.

Finally, please to drive carefully.

Happy Holidays!

