Oakville’s Live Virtual “Move for Kids” Event

The YMCA of Oakville is hosting a LIVE virtual Move for Kids Day event on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 10am to 2pm as part of their Annual Strong Kids fundraising campaign. The live broadcast will happen on Zoom at scheduled times during the day and will feature staff from YMCA of Oakville community.

“We’ve missed connecting with our members, participants, and families. The YMCA staff are looking forward to brining our community together on this virtual Move for Kids day. The team has worked hard to provide a fun and interactive program and invite all to join us on June 28 “, said Kyle Barber, CEO of the YMCA of Oakville.

Move for Kids Schedule

Time Activity 10:00 a.m. Welcome! 10:10 a.m. Family Drum Fit 10:20 a.m. Family Dancefit 10:50 a.m. Family Bootcamp 11:20 a.m. Adult Y Thrive Circuit 12:00 p.m. Family Yoga 12:35 p.m. Slime – Making 1:00 p.m. Family Line Dancing 1:20 p.m. Camp Fire Sing-a-long

YMCA Community Service

The YMCA has a more than 160 year history of adapting services to meet the needs of the community. During World War I, for example, the YMCA opened its doors to provide thousands of soldiers with bathing facilities.

Following Hurricane Hazel in 1954, many YMCA locations were used as a headquarters for military personnel dealing with the after-effects of the hurricane, as a clothing distribution centre, and for the preparation of food and drink for refugees and relief workers.

And now, during COVID-19, the YMCA has responded quickly and in relevant ways by providing online fitness programming, reaching out to our vulnerable populations to reduce loneliness, and working with our community partners to provide basic necessities to families impacted by the pandemic.

The YMCA of Oakville needs help from the community to ensure that when we can re-open, we will be strong and ready to support our community after COVID-19 in the most relevant and safe way possible.

How you can help

You can help by donating to the YMCA so these vital services can continue.

