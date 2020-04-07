OakvilleStrong – images of hope during COVID-19

By Oakville News
Tuesday, April 7, 2020 10:25 am · 0 Comments
#OakvilleStrong shows the strength an solidarity of our community during a time of great upheaval, and it is through simple gestures often by children the are showing us the way through.
We will be updating this post with inspiring images on a regular basis, so if you have taken a picture of an image that you found inspirational please share it. We would appreciate knowing the location.
Location: Donavan Bailey Park
Photo Credit: Liz McCartney
Location: Tannery Park
Photo Credit: Nolan Machan
Location: Hollyrood
Photo Credit: Nolan Machan
Location: West Harbour
Photo Credit: Nolan Machan
If you have an image you would like to share – please let us know by filling out the contact form.
