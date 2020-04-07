#OakvilleStrong – images of hope during COVID-19

#OakvilleStrong

By

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 10:25 am  ·  0 Comments

#OakvilleStrong – images of hope during COVID-19
#OakvilleStrong shows the strength an solidarity of our community during a time of great upheaval, and it is through simple gestures often by children the are showing us the way through.

We will be updating this post with inspiring images on a regular basis, so if you have taken a picture of an image that you found inspirational please share it. We would appreciate knowing the location.

Location: Donavan Bailey Park

Photo Credit: Liz McCartney

You Are Not Alone - Rock Six Feet - Rock Stay HealthyHello I love you - Emma - Age 11

Location: Tannery Park

Photo Credit: Nolan Machan

White Heart on Rock

 

Location: Hollyrood

Photo Credit: Nolan Machan

Location: West Harbour

Photo Credit: Nolan Machan

Strength

If you have an image you would like to share – please let us know by filling out the contact form.

 

