OakvilleStrong – images of hope during COVID-19

#OakvilleStrong shows the strength an solidarity of our community during a time of great upheaval, and it is through simple gestures often by children the are showing us the way through.

We will be updating this post with inspiring images on a regular basis, so if you have taken a picture of an image that you found inspirational please share it. We would appreciate knowing the location.

Location: Donavan Bailey Park

Photo Credit: Liz McCartney

Location: Tannery Park

Photo Credit: Nolan Machan

Location: Hollyrood

Photo Credit: Nolan Machan

Location: West Harbour

Photo Credit: Nolan Machan

If you have an image you would like to share – please let us know by filling out the contact form.

#OakvilleStrong, Art, Covid 19, Crafts, Inspirational Images, Painting, photography