OFFA celebrates Canadian Film Day Virtually

Celebrate National Canadian Film Day with the Wilson Oakville Film Festival (OFFA) and support our film industry, which has been incredibly hard-hit by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

OFFA had planned to screen MAUDIE on April 22nd at Film.ca, and though you can’t watch the film in a movie theatre, you can watch it virtually at 7:00 PM. But you will need a ticket. Following the screening there will be a live Q&A using ZOOM with OFFA Moderator, Alita Rose Madeira, and Writer/Producer Sherry White, at 9 pm EST.

Mongrel Media and Reel Canada have generously partnered with OFFA to provide a private screening link for all ticket purchasers on 22 April at 7 pm. Please go to https://offa.ca/ for more information and to acquire tickets! There are only 500 tickets and they are free, which are available on the OFFA website.

You will need to start the film at 7:00 PM.

About the film

Maudie is a documentary about Maud Lewis (1903 – 1970) a Canadian Folk Artist who lived most of her life in Marshalltown, Nova Scotia. Maud, who overcomes a life filled with health, financial and emotional obstacles, becomes a recognized artist and loved member of the community.

Maud Lewis is performed by Sally Hawkins, and her husband is performed by Ethan Hawke.

Her works have sold at auction for as high as $37,000.00, and a notable collector was former US President Nixon.

