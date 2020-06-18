The OFFA Online Film Festival is Here

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Oakville’s OFFA Online Film Festival – the 7th annual and first online – has officially begun. Nearly 70 films will be shown from now until Monday. And all them are available from the comfort of your home.

Eight feature films and sixty short films will premiere over the six day festival. It began yesterday, June 17th, and continues until Monday June 22nd.

Last night launched the OFFA Online Film Festival with the Local Short Film Festival in partnership with Sheridan College Alumni. Twelve short films screened together in yesterday’s opening night event.

Nine more events are scheduled for the remainder of the festival. All the feature films and shorts being screened at home were previewed a few weeks ago to great excitement.

What’s playing at the Festival

There are nine more events taking place with tickets on sale. All of the feature film screenings come paired with 1-3 short films included in the price and a Q&A with the filmmakers afterwards.

Thursday June 18th

QUEEN OF THE MORNING CALM at 7:00pm, with 3 short films and a 9:00pm Q&A with director and star

Friday June 19th

MILITARY WIVES at 7:00pm, with 2 short films and a 9:15pm Q&A

Saturday June 20th

WATER BE DAMMED (World Premiere) and SOCKEYE SALMON, RED FISH, a nature documentary double feature at 10:00am (with 5 short films and a 12:15pm Q&A)

THE GREAT DISCONNECT at 2:00pm, with 4 short films and a 4:00pm Q&A with director

THE REST OF US at 7:00pm, with 2 short films and a 9:00pm Q&A with director and producers

Sunday June 21st

FAMILY FUN SHORTS FEST, 14 family friendly short films for free at 10:00am with 12:00pm Q&A

FROM THE VINE at 2:00pm, with 3 short films and a 4:15pm Q&A with star Joe Pantoliano and director

THE BODY REMEMBERS WHEN THE WORLD BROKE OPEN at 7:00pm, with 2 short films and a 9:15pm Q&A with directors

Monday June 22nd

SHORTS FOR ALL SORTS, a 13 short film compilation at 7:00pm with 9:30pm Q&A with filmmakers

Things to Remember buying OFFA Online Film Festival tickets

Single tickets for either a feature film or series of short films are on sale for $7.99 each. All-access passes to all screenings at OFFA are $49.99. Tickets are available online with their screening platform Eventive.Org here.

Tickets to any screening MUST be purchased in advance of the published start time of the movie. Viewers with all-access passes must also reserve a ticket (for free) with the movies they want before the published start time.

Once you have purchased and/or reserved a ticket in advance, you can begin watching your film anytime from the published start time until 11:59pm EST on Tuesday June 23, 2020. Once you’ve started playing the film (or series of films) you have 24 hours to finish watching it.

The only events that must be seen live are the Q&A sessions following the features. They can also be viewed on Eventive, and questions can be messaged in real-time with your computer.

Whatever you choose to see, this year’s online festival is sure to thrill and excite Oakville’s movie-goers.

