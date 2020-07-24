OFFA reveals winners from the Online Festival

Tyler Collins is the Oakville News publishing assistant and arts reporter. He started with the news in 2016 and now specializes in current and live events, film, theatre and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB and has lived in Oakville more than 20 years. Proud Sheridan grad of Journalism and Performing Arts. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

The 2020 OFFA Online Film Festival announced the winners of their film awards last night in an Online Zoom ceremony. The ceremony awarded three films top prizes from the festival that ran June 17-22, 2020.

OFFA board and jury member Dale Andrews announced the winners last night. “Instead of phone calls this year, we decided to do it online to keep in line with everything else this year,” said Andrews.

Sean Cisterna’s From the Vine, a co-production between Canada and Italy starring Joe Pantoliano, won the award for Best Feature or Documentary.

(From the Vine, along with the two other nominees in the same category, were Oakville News critic’s picks from the festival in June.)

“This is so cool and unexpected – I truly appreciate this,” said Cisterna yesterday, accepting the award. “I look forward to giving the OFFA team a real handshakes and hug in 2021.” He also celebrated by enjoying a wine that, he admitted, was hiding off camera from the Zoom conference.

Prizes for the Winners

The winner of Best Feature or Documentary receives a cash prize of $1,500 CDN. The winners of the two short film awards receive a prize of $750.00 CDN. Short film awards are separated in two categories: Canadian and International.

All three prizes also include a $1,000 gift certificate to William F. White, a company that rents professional film equipment.

Here are a list of all the winners and the nominees in each of the festival’s three award categories:

Best Feature or Documentary

From the Vine – WINNER (dir. Sean Cisterna)

The Great Disconnect (dir. Tamer Soliman)

Queen of the Morning Calm (dir. Gloria Kim)

Best Canadian Short Film

The Butterfly Effect (dir. Stephanie Blakey)

Father By Law (dir. Maria de Sanctis)

Our Home – WINNER (dir. Andy Alvarez)

Best International Short Film

Dia de Las Carpas – WINNER (dir. João Dall’stella)

Only Death Never Lies (dir. Sam Yazdanpanna)

Yarne (dir. Andrew Krakower)

You can watch the previously broadcast ceremony from last night here on OFFA’s Facebook page.

