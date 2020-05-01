Ontario Announces New Businesses Allowed to Open Operations

Mashaal Effendi is a writer and new Canadian, having started the new chapter of his life moving to Canada, with Oakville as his first home, which always carries a special place in his heart.Mashaal has worked as a writer in film, television, theatre, advertising, communications, and even in speechwriting during his time as a Toastmaster.An avid reader, video game enthusiast, and musician ( who presently plays drums for a band called "The Downgrades"), Mashaal enjoys gathering experiences around Oakville, and telling stories that make Oakville the special place that it is.

Certain businesses and workplaces will now be allowed to remain open(provided they comply with strict public health measures). This permission is accompanied by general recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Responsible for the announcement include:

“We are allowing certain businesses to reopen under strict guidelines because we are confident they can operate safely and adapt to the current environment,” said Premier Ford. “While further reductions in the spread are needed before we can begin reopening the province, we have the right framework and the right workplace guidelines in place to do so gradually and safely.”

Partnering with Ontario’s health and safety regulations, the government has developed more than 60 guidelines in response to the pandemic. These sector-specific measures are geared to help employers reopen their workplaces safely, and make sure that workers, customers, and the general public are protected.

Beginning operations from May 4th at 12:01 AM:

Garden centres and nurseries with a curbside pick up.

Lawncare and landscaping.

Automatic and self-serve car washes.

Auto dealerships (appointment only).

Gold courses may prepare their courses for the upcoming season, but, not to the public.

Marinas may also begin preparations for the recreational boating season by servicing boats and other watercraft and placing boats in the water. They will not be open to public and boats must be secured to a dock until public access is allowed.

Essential construction projects also belong to the list including:

Shipping and logistics.

Telecommunication, broadband, and digital infrastructure.

Any other project that supports the improved delivery of goods and services.

Municipal projects.

Colleges and universities.

Child care centres.

Schools.

Site preparation, excavation, and services for institutional, industrial, commercial, and residential development.

“Ontario workers and businesses have shown exemplary cooperation and resilience throughout the course of this crisis,” said Minister Fedeli, highlighting the improvements made in the current situation. “We’re beginning to ease restrictions on select businesses as we carefully and methodically re-open Ontario’s economy and continue together on our path to renewed prosperity.”

It is important to note that, while certain businesses are allowed to reopen, it is important that people continue practices such as:

Staying home

Physical distancing

Going out only for essential reasons (to pick up groceries, prescriptions to keep medical appointments)

At the end of the day, it is through these simple but vital actions that Ontario is making progress to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“As we begin planning for the next phase of our fight against COVID-19, Ontarians should continue to stay home as much as possible to ensure we stop as quickly as possible the spread of this virus,” said Minister Elliott stressing on the importance of being cautious. “While we have made tremendous progress in our shared battle against this new virus, we are not done yet. We need to keep up the fight by continuing to practise physical distancing and good hygiene habits.”

On April 27th, the government released a Framework for Reopening our Province. Outlining the criteria that Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health, as well as health experts, are using to advise the government as they navigate loosening of emergency measures.

“People’s efforts are paying off and we can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Minister Phillips. “Our response has always been based on the current status of the outbreak in our province, and on what makes sense for Ontario. To be clear ― we haven’t moved into the reopening phase of our response to COVID-19. Not yet. But based on the best public health advice available to us, we are a step closer.” While still in rudimentary stages (Phase one) of allowing certain businesses to remain open, these new accommodations show that the government is attempting to balance the needs of the economy with the health and safety of the people of Ontario.

