Ontario Announces New Businesses Allowed to Open Operations

By Mashaal Effendi
Friday, May 1, 2020 4:23 pm · 0 Comments
Certain businesses and workplaces will now be allowed to remain open(provided they comply with strict public health measures). This permission is accompanied by general recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
Responsible for the announcement include:
“We are allowing certain businesses to reopen under strict guidelines because we are confident they can operate safely and adapt to the current environment,” said Premier Ford. “While further reductions in the spread are needed before we can begin reopening the province, we have the right framework and the right workplace guidelines in place to do so gradually and safely.”
Partnering with Ontario’s health and safety regulations, the government has developed more than 60 guidelines in response to the pandemic. These sector-specific measures are geared to help employers reopen their workplaces safely, and make sure that workers, customers, and the general public are protected.
Beginning operations from May 4th at 12:01 AM:
Essential construction projects also belong to the list including:
“Ontario workers and businesses have shown exemplary cooperation and resilience throughout the course of this crisis,” said Minister Fedeli, highlighting the improvements made in the current situation. “We’re beginning to ease restrictions on select businesses as we carefully and methodically re-open Ontario’s economy and continue together on our path to renewed prosperity.”
It is important to note that, while certain businesses are allowed to reopen, it is important that people continue practices such as:
At the end of the day, it is through these simple but vital actions that Ontario is making progress to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“As we begin planning for the next phase of our fight against COVID-19, Ontarians should continue to stay home as much as possible to ensure we stop as quickly as possible the spread of this virus,” said Minister Elliott stressing on the importance of being cautious. “While we have made tremendous progress in our shared battle against this new virus, we are not done yet. We need to keep up the fight by continuing to practise physical distancing and good hygiene habits.”
On April 27th, the government released a Framework for Reopening our Province. Outlining the criteria that Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health, as well as health experts, are using to advise the government as they navigate loosening of emergency measures.
“People’s efforts are paying off and we can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Minister Phillips. “Our response has always been based on the current status of the outbreak in our province, and on what makes sense for Ontario. To be clear ― we haven’t moved into the reopening phase of our response to COVID-19. Not yet. But based on the best public health advice available to us, we are a step closer.”
While still in rudimentary stages (Phase one) of allowing certain businesses to remain open, these new accommodations show that the government is attempting to balance the needs of the economy with the health and safety of the people of Ontario.
