Ontario continues to expand emergency measures

Advertisement

On Saturday, April 11, 2020 The Ontario government extended all emergency orders until April 23, 2020 and also introduced new measures.

New emergency measures introduced will address:

Surge capacity in retirement homes

Restrict recreational camping on Crown land

Allow the repurposing of existing buildings and temporary structures

All of these actions are based on the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

New Emergency Measures

Making it easier to repurpose existing buildings and put up temporary structures, like tents, so communities can meet their local needs quickly. This will reduce pressure on health care facilities, where needed, and help shelters provide more space for sleeping to maintain the physical distancing requirements to reduce the spread of the virus.

Temporarily enabling hospitals to increase their capacity by using the beds and services of retirement homes without certain labour relations implications during the declared provincial emergency.

Prohibiting recreational camping on Crown land as of April 9, 2020. Under the emergency order, no individual can camp on Crown land, including the placement of tents or other camping structures, while the order is in effect. The government will continue to monitor the situation and re-evaluate if further actions are required.

Supporting construction workers and businesses with emergency action to help improve cash flow in the construction industry during the COVID-19 outbreak. This will lift the suspension of limitation periods and procedural time periods under the Construction Act and allow the release of holdback payments to contractors and subcontractors.

The following emergency orders have been extended until April 23, 2020:

QUICK FACTS

Temporary facilities must be designed and reviewed by qualified professionals (such as licensed architects and professional engineers) and municipal Building Officials must inspect the facilities to ensure they are safe.

The Construction Act is intended to regulate how payments are made, to help ensure that workers who have provided services or materials during a construction project are paid for their work.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

April 23 2020, Construction Act, Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, Government of Ontario, physical distancing, Premier Doug Ford, recreational camping, Retirement Homes, Temporary Structures