Ontario’s COVID-19 Update – April 6th

A member of the Conservative Party of Ontario, Stephen Crawford is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville. He was elected on June 7, 2018.

Advertisement

During these unprecedented times Ontarians are coming together to defeat this pandemic. These next couple of weeks will be critical to ensure our health-care system is prepared to respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Ontario hospitals are preparing around the clock for the incoming surge by initiating pandemic protocols. Over ten thousand volunteers ranging from retired nurses to medical students are being matched with local needs. Assessment centres are operating across the province, screening Ontarians who would otherwise be burdening hospitals. Testing capacity is on track to reach 18,900 a day by mid-April.

Ontario has launched a new user-friendly online portal for the public to easily access their COVID-19 lab test results. https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Ontario has issued a new emergency order to provide public health units the authority and flexibility they need to make staffing decisions. As a result, public health units will be able to significantly expand their capacity to implement critical public health functions, such as case and contact management, through the use of volunteers, including the thousands of retired nurses and medical students who have signed up through the province’s website.

Business Update:

The government has ordered all businesses not covered by the updated essential businesses order to close effective as of Saturday, April 4th at 11:59 pm. This closure will be in effect for 14 days, with the possibility of an extension as the situation evolves.

Please see this page for details on what is considered an essential service: https://www.ontario.ca/page/list-essential-workplaces

If you have questions about what will be open or impacts to your business or employment, call the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659.

Ontario has launched a $50 million fund to provide immediate support to businesses, organizations and communities to team up with the province to combat COVID-19. The Ontario Together Fund will leverage the recently launched Ontario Together website to accept proposals. The government will be looking for the most viable, innovative proposals that can quickly provide critical goods and services and the greatest benefit to the people of Ontario. See: https://www.ontario.ca/ontariotogether

We’ve launched a new web portal – Ontario.ca/AgFoodJobs – to connect workers with employers looking to fill positions in the agri-food sector. This new online tool will make it easier to match people to essential jobs and training resources throughout the provincial food supply chain.

Social Services Update:

Our government announced $200 million in social services relief funding. The funding will help municipalities and social service providers such as shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits continue to deliver their critical services, hire additional staff, and find ways to promote social distancing and self-isolation to keep clients safe and healthy. A total of $2,054,300 has been allocated to the Halton region.

We are investing up to $40 million through the COVID-19 Residential Relief Fund to support organizations that provide residential services for children and youth, people with developmental disabilities and emergency shelters for women and families fleeing domestic violence.

Our government’s Support for Families initiative will offer direct financial support to families. Through this program, we are providing over $300 million in relief to parents in Ontario. Families will be eligible to receive a one-time payment of $200 for each child aged 0 to 12, or $250 for children 21 years old or younger with special needs. This funding will flow to parents directly, to offer them immediate relief during this difficult time. More information and the application can be found at https://www.ontario.ca/page/get-support-families

Education Update:

Our government is committed to students continuing their educational journey through these difficult times. To ensure continuity of learning, the government has launched the second phase of Learn at Home that will establish clarity for parents, enhance education supports, and create opportunities for education workers to connect with students. Work is also underway to leverage partnerships with the telecommunication sector to provide innovative, low-cost and high-impact solutions to solve the equity challenges facing some students across Ontario. See: www.ontario.ca/page/learn-at-home

Thank you to all the frontline workers, whether they are in health care, grocery stores, trucking, or waste removal – you are amazing and inspirational to us all. To help our front line workers, please enforce self-isolation and social distancing, lives are at stake. Stay strong, and we’ll all get through this together.

Contact information for Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville

Tel: 905-827-5141

Email: Stephen.Crawfordco@pc.ola.org

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

AgFoodJobs, April 6 2020, Business Closures, Covid 19, COVID-19 Residential Relief Fund, COVID-19 Self Assessment Tool, COVID-19 Test Kits, Essential Business, Federal Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Government Policy, Government Programs, Social Services Relief Funding, Support for Families, Update