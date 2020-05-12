Ontario Declaration of Emergency extended to June 2

Since the emergency was declared on March 17, the Ontario government has taken over 150 actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Declaration of Emergency under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act has been extended until June 2, 2020. The extra time will ensure that the necessary tools and health care capacity to contain COVID-19 are in place, while gradually reopening businesses, services, and amenities safely.

The declaration will allow Ontario to continue to enforce current emergency orders, such as restricting retirement and long-term care home employees from working in more than one facility and prohibiting events and gatherings of more than five people. Since the emergency was first declared on March 17, the government has taken over 150 actions to help protect individuals, families, and businesses from the impacts of COVID-19.

“We are making steady progress to flatten the curve and get more people back to work safely, including our legislators, but we still have far to go in defeating COVID-19,” said Premier Ford. while carefully and cautiously reopening more parts of our economy.”

COVID-19 Response and Reforms to Modernize Ontario Act

Providing authority to address in-person attendance rules for school board trustees’ meetings in regulation. This would provide the flexibility in certain emergency situations to allow trustees to meet virtually during school closures;

Enabling corporations to call and hold meetings virtually, as applicable, and extending the time period in which annual meetings must be held in specific circumstances;

Allowing designations of a beneficiary to be provided electronically for Retirement Savings Plans, Retirement Income Funds, Locked-in Retirement Accounts, Life Income Funds and Tax-Free Savings Accounts;

Allowing electronic filing of business registration documents, and the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services to accept copies of business registration documents and e-signatures;

Allowing for regulations to set out the parameters for remotely commissioning or notarizing a document;

Extending, on a one-time basis for 2020, the legisl ated four-year period during which a Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) election is mandated to be held to give more time to support remote voting.

The Expenditure Estimates for the 2020-21 fiscal year were also tabled in the Legislature. This includes program spending to support the $17 billion announced as part of Ontario’s Action Plan 2020: Responding to COVID-19 to ensure the province’s health care system, communities, and economy are better positioned to weather challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Today’s legislation is just one step further in the fight against COVID-19,” said Government House Leader Paul Calandra. “We are all eager to reopen the economy and return to work, while physical distancing remains an important reality. Today’s legislation helps to modernize some of our economic and community activity and make many necessary interactions that much easier and safer.”

