Ontario’s Economic Recovery Roadmap

The province will open up in stages and each stage affect will be monitored for 2 to 4 weeks.

A member of the Conservative Party of Ontario, Stephen Crawford is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville. He was elected on June 7, 2018.

Advertisement

Recent modelling is showing early signs that enhanced public health measures taken by the residents of Oakville and Ontario — including staying home, physical distancing and hand washing — are working to stop the spread of the virus and flatten the curve. Ontario is now preparing for the next phase of its plan to respond to the outbreak. Today, our government released A Framework for Reopening Our Province.

To reopen the economy, the government will consider factors such as the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and the ability to implement protective measures to keep workplaces safe. The Chief Medical Officer of Health and health experts will provide advice to the government about easing public health measures using a range of set criteria, including:

A consistent two-to-four week decrease in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases;

Sufficient acute and critical care capacity, including access to ventilators and ongoing availability of personal protective equipment;

Approximately 90 per cent of new COVID-19 contacts are being reached by local public health officials within one day, with guidance and direction to contain community spread; and

Ongoing testing of suspected COVID-19 cases, especially of vulnerable populations, to detect new outbreaks quickly.

To support the next phases of Ontario’s Action Plan, the new Ontario Jobs and Recovery Committee and MPPs will be consulting with a wide variety of people across the province, to help assess the impact of COVID-19 on the provincial economy and develop a plan to move forward. Ministers and MPPs will hear directly from business associations, chambers of commerce, municipal leaders, the postsecondary sector, corporate leaders, small business owners, community and social service providers, Indigenous partners, Franco-Ontarians, entrepreneurs and others. I strongly recommend that Oakville’s associations and leaders reach out with their concerns, ideas, and statistics.

Phase 1: Protect and Support

The government’s primary focus is on protecting the health and well-being of individuals and families, supporting frontline health care workers, essential workers and businesses, and providing immediate support to protect people and jobs. This is demonstrated through the $17-billion “Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19” and ongoing government actions, such as increased pay for frontline workers during the pandemic. Emergency orders put in place to protect people include:

the closure of non-essential workplaces, outdoor amenities in parks, recreational areas and public places, as well as bars and restaurants;

restrictions on social gatherings; and

limiting staff from working in more than one retirement home, long-term care home or congregate care setting.

Phase 2: Restart

The government will take a careful, stage-by-stage approach to loosening emergency measures and reopening Ontario’s economy. Public health and workplace safety will remain the top priority, while balancing the needs of people and businesses. Public health officials will carefully monitor each stage for two-to-four weeks, as they assess the evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak to determine if it is necessary to change course to maintain public health. The government will also continue to issue guidelines for workplace safety.

Phase 3: Recover

Ensuring the health and safety of the public and workers will continue to be a top priority as Ontario transitions to a “new normal.” The government will partner with businesses and other sectors to lead Ontario’s economic recovery. The focus will be on creating jobs and opportunity across the province, while working to restore long-term prosperity for the benefit of every individual and family in Ontario.

Our government will continue to work with public health officials and sectors to give employers guidance on how to operate safely in the current environment and keep employees safe. As the public health measures are adjusted, businesses will still be required to follow best practices or guidelines for COVID-19 based, including measures to restrict activities.

Ontario is in a strong position thanks to the actions of individuals. A successful reopening of our province requires people and employers to continue doing their part, so our hard work and sacrifice pays off. Stay strong, Oakville. We’re all in this together.

Contact information for Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville

Tel: 905-827-5141

Email: Stephen.Crawfordco@pc.ola.org

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Government of Ontario, Government Policy, Starting the economy