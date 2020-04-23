Ontario Emergency Orders extended to May 6th

By Oakville News
Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:05 am · 0 Comments
The Ontario is extending all emergency orders that have been put in place to-date under s.7.0.2 (4) of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act until May 6th. This extension will help protect the health and well-being of people across the province and stop the spread of COVID-19.
This Emergency Order extension includes the closure of:
It also continues the restrictions on social gatherings and limiting staff from working in more than one retirement home or long-term care home.
“We are making steady progress in our battle against this deadly virus, but we are not out of the woods by a long shot – Premier Doug Ford.
In addition, the government has introduced a new measure to allow mental health and addictions agencies to redeploy staff within different locations or between programs, and employ extra part-time staff, temporary staff or contractors in order to ensure people continue receiving the high quality care they expect and deserve during the COVID-19 outbreak. Agencies would be required to provide appropriate training and education to achieve the purposes of a redeployment plan.
Covid 19, Emergency Orders Extension, Government of Ontario, Government Policy, May 6 2020, Mental Health