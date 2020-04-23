Ontario Emergency Orders extended to May 6th

Advertisement

The Ontario is extending all emergency orders that have been put in place to-date under s.7.0.2 (4) of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act until May 6th. This extension will help protect the health and well-being of people across the province and stop the spread of COVID-19.

This Emergency Order extension includes the closure of:

outdoor amenities in parks and recreational areas

non-essential workplaces

public places

bars

restaurants

It also continues the restrictions on social gatherings and limiting staff from working in more than one retirement home or long-term care home.

“We are making steady progress in our battle against this deadly virus, but we are not out of the woods by a long shot – Premier Doug Ford.

New support for Mental Health & Addiction Agencies

In addition, the government has introduced a new measure to allow mental health and addictions agencies to redeploy staff within different locations or between programs, and employ extra part-time staff, temporary staff or contractors in order to ensure people continue receiving the high quality care they expect and deserve during the COVID-19 outbreak. Agencies would be required to provide appropriate training and education to achieve the purposes of a redeployment plan.

The following emergency orders have been extended until May 6th:

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Emergency Orders Extension, Government of Ontario, Government Policy, May 6 2020, Mental Health