Ontario expands COVID-19 Hospital Bed Capacity

The Ontario government significantly expanded hospital bed capacity to prepare for any COVID-19 outbreak scenario. The province added 1,035 acute care beds and 1,492 critical care beds. Plus they have taken steps to ensure hospitals have the staff available to care for a sudden surge in patients.

“Thanks to the hard work and relentless preparation of our hospital staff to build capacity in our hospitals, we are in a position to better allocate resources to sectors that are in critical need and respond to any potential surge in cases,” said Premier Doug Ford. “When you combine these life-saving beds with the very best care delivered by our highly skilled hospital staff, our patients will definitely have a fighting chance against this deadly virus.”

Ontario has a total of 20,354 acute care hospital beds with a potential for an additional 4,205 more acute care beds by April 30, 2020. Of Ontario’s 3,504 critical care beds, 2,811 are now equipped with ventilators, up from 1,319 when the outbreak first started.

This hospital bed capacity expansion has been organized in coordination with pandemic staffing plans that ensures hospitals have the physicians and staff they need, even in the case of a major surge of cases.

Hospital Capacity Increases

Redeploying surgical nursing staff who can now work with medicine units

Sharing highly trained emergency department and intensive care unit nursing staffs

across units

across units Sharing physician resources across hospitals in a given region

Recruiting family doctors to complete shifts within the hospital

Recruiting retirees, including nursing and support services

The province continues to focus on what resources will be needed to further enhance capacity quickly, if the need arises. Hospitals have identified additional opportunities to add new beds, including through the use of field hospitals, conference centres, school locations and more. Sites are ready to open based on the needs of the community.

