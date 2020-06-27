Ontario extending Emergency Orders to July 10

Advertisement

Ontario is extending Emergency Orders to July 10 – an additional ten days. Premier Doug Ford announced Saturday morning June 27, 2020 that the orders would be extended for a fifth time.

The province’s extension is the shortest one so far. The last extension was made on June 17, 2020 and was set to expire this coming Tuesday.

“While we have made truly incredible progress in our fight against COVID-19, we know that we must remain vigilant,” said Premier Ford.

“These emergency orders will allow us to take action, if necessary, to ensure continued success as we reopen our province.” Ford also cited the importance of getting more people back to work.

Emergency orders are special laws put in place to manage emergency conditions in the province. These orders include gathering limits, business closures, rent relief and temporary restructuring of health care staff.

The state of emergency, allowing Ontario to issue and amend the orders, is set to expire on July 15. This new date was set after being extended earlier this week. Ford said he hopes these will be the last extensions.

Learn more about today’s emergency order extension online here.

